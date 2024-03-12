Musician Mitch Rowland reflects on going back to basics in debut album

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with singer-songwriter Mitch Rowland about the encounter with Harry Styles that changed his life and his debut album "Come June."

March 12, 2024

