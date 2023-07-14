New book 'Mother of Sharks' on diversity of sharks and those who study them

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Melissa Cristina Marquez, the author of “Mother of Sharks,” about inspiring the next generation of biologists through her new children’s book.

July 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live