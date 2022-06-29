NYC Marathon makes inclusive strides, adds prize money for nonbinary runners

Zackary Harris, the first nonbinary winner of the New York City Marathon and J Solle, who will be running their first marathon , discuss the race adding prize money for the top nonbinary finishers.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live