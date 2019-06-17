Transcript for O.J. Simpson joins Twitter

OJ Simpson reportedly was sitting in the back seat. We're back with the chase that brought the nation to a halt 25 years ago today. 95 million people watch live at the convoy of police cars followed OJ Simpson in his Ford Bronco. Since it would later be charged and acquitted for the murders of his ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman. And now Simpson is turning to social media to quote set the record straight. This morning OJ Simpson making his digital debut trek toward the world this is Louis truly coming soon to Twitter do get this. Read all my thoughts and opinions don't just about everything. The football hall of famers now on Twitter giving followers ahead of what they can expect you Oprah you. Years people have been very loosely what ever they would see a bubbly. Would know yeah. When I didn't challenge. Yes that Craig street and then this cryptic message has to be a lot of fun part certainly do need to do. And another video Simpson addresses the longstanding rumor that he's quote we cart dashing and biological father all of these stories are just bogus Simpson says he was never romantically involved with Kuwait's mother Chris Jenner at the time of his trial general was married to OJ's friend and lawyer Bob -- Asch in some parts of the burgers she's not mind. We really don't know worried going in May just be driving endlessly if he is threatening. To kill himself. Today marks 25 years has the infamous white bronco chase before Simpson was charged in the murders of ex wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Gorman. He was tried in what became known as the trial of the century and found not guilty if it doesn't fit. You must acquit. Simpson was convicted on unrelated robbery kidnapping charges a Las Vegas has spent nine years behind bars. Now free man he says he'll be tweeting about everything from sports to politics his lawyer tells ABC news mister Simpson as the most positive person I've ever met. He's also very well informed on current events. He will not be negative nor would comment on the LA thing as for who he's following online so far only eight accounts. Most of them sports related put the me just say. The book hello Paul is out there. Happy Father's Day. Simpson was found responsible for the wrongful deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman and the civil suit. But he appears to be trying to put the past behind it behind him telling the Associated Press the subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit.

