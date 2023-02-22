Oksana Masters: 'I do belong here, and it doesn't matter how I look doing it'

ABC News Linsey Davis spoke with Oksana Masters, the most decorated U.S. winter Paralympian of all time, about her new book “The Hard Parts: A Memoir of Courage and Triumph.”

February 22, 2023

