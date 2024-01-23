Oscar Nominations 2024

ABC News Live anchor Kayna Whitworth brings viewers the Academy Awards nominations with analysis and reactions from Variety's Clayton Davis and Erin Vanderhoof and ABC News contributor Mike Muse.

January 23, 2024

