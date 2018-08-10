Pandemonium erupts at Lil Wayne concert, injuring at least 12

At least 12 people were injured during a Lil Wayne concert in Atlanta on Sunday as concertgoers reacted to an apparent "shots fired" warning from the crowd, according to police.
0:24 | 10/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pandemonium erupts at Lil Wayne concert, injuring at least 12
We're back with an apparent false alarm although it created chaos at a hip hop festival in Atlanta overnight. Reports of shots fired sent crowds and running and jumping fences during a Lil Wayne concert. The rapper himself rushed offstage during his performance. Police have not confirmed any gunfire one report described it as an altercation. Should mention though at least twelve people were injured trying to flee.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

