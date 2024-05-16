Prime Playlist: Omar Apollo says new album has a lot of ‘dancey music’

ABC News’ Gio Benitez spoke with singer-songwriter Omar Apollo to discuss his upcoming sophomore album ‘God Said No,’ his Mexican-American identity and being his most authentic self.

May 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live