'Quitting was not an option': Former Black NHL player on overcoming racism

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke to former NHL player Akim Aliu about his new graphic memoir "Dreamer" recounting his unique immigrant story and his challenging path to the NHL.

February 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live