Rainn Wilson's new book on spirituality and religion is 'a lifetime of pondering'

ABC News' Phil Lipof spoke with actor Rainn Wilson about his new book "Soul Boom" and why he believes religion and spirituality should lead to compassion and kindness.

April 25, 2023

