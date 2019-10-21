Ray Stevens inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame

Ricky Skaggs and the McCrary Sisters paid tribute to Ray Stevens Sunday night in Nashville as he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
10/21/19

Transcript for Ray Stevens inducted into Country Music Hall of Fame
