Robert Townsend discusses new doc 'Making the Five Heartbeats'

More
Robert Townsend talks "Five Heartbeats" project and his catalogue of work.
22:01 | 12/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robert Townsend discusses new doc 'Making the Five Heartbeats'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59602816,"title":"Robert Townsend discusses new doc 'Making the Five Heartbeats'","duration":"22:01","description":"Robert Townsend talks \"Five Heartbeats\" project and his catalogue of work.","url":"/Entertainment/video/robert-townsend-discusses-doc-making-heartbeats-59602816","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.