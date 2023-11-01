Roxane Gay on new book: 'I’ve always been opinionated'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with writer Roxane Gay about her new book, "Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People's Business" and how she’s making her voice heard.

November 1, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live