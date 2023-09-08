Seeking Sunshine: Filmmaker discusses film on finding gratitude

Louie Schwartzberg joins ABC News to discuss his 40-year-long journey to create his film, “Gratitude Revealed,” and how it defines what it means to be thankful.

September 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live