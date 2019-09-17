'Seinfeld' is officially coming to Netflix

180 episodes of the "show about nothing" will be available streaming worldwide.
0:37 | 09/17/19

Transcript for 'Seinfeld' is officially coming to Netflix
Netflix will become an extremely home with signed felled in two years the company has reportedly bought the rights to the famous show about nothing. For more than 500. Million dollars. The move comes just weeks after Netflix lost the rights to both Franz. And the office. Is it publishers have amplified their lawsuit against exercise equipment company pallets on. More than thirteen hundred additional songs have been added to 150. Million dollar copy right lawsuit the national music publisher association claims. Hell a tonne uses songs for workouts without the proper licensing the music includes hits by Taylor Swift and The Beatles.

