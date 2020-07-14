Transcript for Shaggy celebrates 20-year milestone of fan-favorite album with new music

This song just takes you right back. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since shaggy's hotshot album became a hit around the world. With my favorite song "It wasn't me." 20 years and that sock still gets you going. The man behind the music joins us now, grammy award winner shaggy. Great to have you with us. I got to tell you that song is my 14-year-old daughter's theme song. Every time I say, who didn't put their dishes away? She always just says, wasn't me. That song needs to be your ring tone in my phone. Congratulations, by the way, on the milestone, do you have a favorite from making that original album? You know what, I what I remember about it first of all, what pops out the most was the fact that we were having such a laugh when writing it. I wrote it with myself and a guy by the name of Rick Rodd. We were going back and forth with the lyrics and it was just so much laughs, because we were coming up with the alternate lyrics that were superfunny but weren't fit for airplay. The process was so funny. I would buy that outtake album right now. Yeah, right. You can tell you having fun. I know you're celebrating that 20-year milestone with a new modernized album with those fan favorites. So many like your daughter, a lot of young people are doing tiktoks to "It wasn't me." Some of them weren't even born. Let them experience a little bit of our experience, you know, what we experienced but being in their vibe, in their way and just gave it this beautiful journey, this kind of ride, a little window into the journey and into the future of shaggy. And you know what's working, banana already streamed 250 million times worldwide. You talked about reaching that younger generation, how does it feel to know you do have another group of youngsters coming up and loving what you're putting out there? It's amazing. You know, this really started off on tiktok, such a very young platform, and I was very, very moved by that to see that I have this relevance after all these years. "Banana" is on the album. And you know, it's just an amazing, amazing ride, and just to see that these kids, a testament that I was really writing really classic music and timeless music. Timeless, classic, fun and joyful. Thank you so much. The new album "Hotshot 2020" shaggy, we appreciate your time. Blessings. Thank you very much. Thanks for having me

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.