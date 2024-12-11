Sharon Horgon on season two of ‘Bad Sisters’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA award-winning executive producer and actress Sharon Horgon about season two of the Apple TV + hit series “Bad Sisters."

December 11, 2024

