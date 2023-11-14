Swizz Beatz on new Hulu series: 'I was always into cars'

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with Grammy Award-winning music producer Swizz Beatz about his new Hulu series "Drive with Swizz Beatz."

November 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live