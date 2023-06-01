TikTalk: First Black transgender Victoria’s Secret Model on her success

ABC News’ Trevor Ault spoke with content creator Emira D’Spain about making history with Victoria’s Secret, discussing the transitioning process online, and her message for Pride Month.

June 1, 2023

