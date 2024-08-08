TikTalk: Moth mom @talalovesyouart shares her beautiful collection of insects

ABC News' Phil Lipof speaks with TikTok sensation Tala Alleyene about amassing over 2 million followers who get to watch her as she raises a variety of moths and butterflies.

August 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live