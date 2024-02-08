TIKTALK: Volkan Yilmaz helps people understand and experience leather

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with TikTok sensation and leather virtuoso Volkan Yilmaz, who uses his expertise to dissect luxury leather goods to understand if the hefty price tag is worth the cost.

February 8, 2024

