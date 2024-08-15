TIME’s 2024 Kid of the Year on having 'curiosity to help others'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with TIME's 2024 Kid of the Year, 15-year-old scientist Heman Bekele, about his experiments to create a soap that could one day treat skin cancer.

August 15, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live