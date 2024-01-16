‘True Detective: Night Country’ actor Kali Reis says ‘representation is everything’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof talked with Indigenous actor and boxing world champion Kali Reis about the new season of “True Detective” and how representation and strong female characters influenced the show.

January 16, 2024

