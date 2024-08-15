Videos from animal chiropractor blow up on TikTok

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Dr. Joren Whitley, a chiropractor for both men and animals, about finding social media fame and sharing his passion for animal care – from snakes to kangaroos.

August 15, 2024

