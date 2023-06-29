'Warrior' actor Andrew Koji: 'The spirit of Bruce Lee himself picked me back up'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with actor Andrew Koji about the third season of the Max series “Warrior,” which was based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee.

June 29, 2023

