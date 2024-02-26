Wendy Williams’ son says her dementia is ‘alcohol-induced’

TV host Wendy Williams’ family speaks out about the star's aphasia and dementia diagnoses. Variety TV critic Aramide Tinubu joins ABC News Live with more details.

February 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live