Winston Duke says 'Fall Guy' was 'wonderful place to just experiment and play'

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with actor Winston Duke about the action-packed comedy "The Fall Guy," loosely based on the hit '80s series and how the larger-than-life stunts shaped the story.

May 2, 2024

