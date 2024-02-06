WNBA champion A’ja Wilson on new book, 'Dear Black Girls'

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Olympic gold-medalist, two-time WNBA MVP, and WNBA champion A’ja Wilson about her new book, “Dear Black Girls: How to Be True to You.”

February 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live