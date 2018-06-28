Young Yankee fan gets the thrill of his life

More
Video of Yankee right fielder Aaron Judge playing catch with a young fan in the stands during Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park has gone viral.
0:31 | 06/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Young Yankee fan gets the thrill of his life
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56231897,"title":"Young Yankee fan gets the thrill of his life ","duration":"0:31","description":"Video of Yankee right fielder Aaron Judge playing catch with a young fan in the stands during Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park has gone viral.","url":"/Entertainment/video/young-yankee-fan-thrill-life-56231897","section":"Entertainment","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.