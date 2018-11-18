Transcript for Actor Chris Pratt in talks to star in 'The Saint' reboot

Sometimes in "Pop news" Adrienne will sing. I think whit and I should do a duet. Would you? No. A hard no. That would be way better TV. A hard pass. I would love if you would do a duet of the beastie boys. Clean it up though. Like D.J. Khalid. Yes. I don't know where you were going with that. We start with -- let's get to "Pop news." Chris Pratt's next project, of galaxy star" is in talks with paramount to star in "The saint" reboot. Saint." It starred Val Kilmer. He had long hair. He had a short hair cut and then a longer hair cut. It was in the '90s. Is that part of the plot twist? No. I just wanted to show you the imagery. It was back in the day. It was a series in the 1940s. Then Roger Moore played the role in a '60s TV show. He was like a tech crook. He uses -- I'm going to stop talking now. It's going to be awesome. Amy Schumer is up and at 'em again. The comedian making good on her promise to return to work. She performed in Newark, Jersey overnight. She posted this picture on Instagram showing her hospitalized with severe morning sickness. The same thing that put Kate Middleton in the hospital. She wrote the baby is fine. Everybody who says the second trimester is better is not telling the full story. Schumer has another concert -- not a concert. I don't think she does concerts, more of an appearance. She does comedy. Great to see her back on her feet. Glad to hear she's doing better. Everyone's pregnancy is different. We all say eat this, eat that. Everybody needs to pay attention to their bodies. Thank goodness men don't go through it. We would never do it. That is a fact. We would fair miserably. We're talking about the holidays all the time. Thanksgiving is next week. If you dread the thought of Christmas shopping, maybe you don't have to launch into a buying frenzy. A new poll found that 70% of us would rather skip the holiday exchange if their family members agreed to it. I would be cool with just getting gifts. Just receiving? That's my son's policy. You should buy the children gifts. It's fun to watch them. That's true. Oh, my gosh, yes. Like the grown ups -- I agree with that. I'm a gift person. You can give me all the gifts. Finally -- I'm one of seven kids. You have to fight over everything. Give me all the gifts. Shout out to all my siblings. This is taking social media by storm. It starts with millennial asking their moms how long it takes to microwave a 25 pound Turkey and posting the hilarious responses as if they're serious. You can't do that? Apparently no. It's a big no. You need to call me. The life of Charles got this question from their parent, are you using a baking bag? Followed by a horrified it looks raw. Then knock it off and take that Turkey out of the microwave. I'm not kidding. You do such a good mom voice. Thanks for joining us, Martha

