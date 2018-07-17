Transcript for Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon reveal wedding -- and baby! -- plans

couple, shockiac nation, Ashley and Jared finally Ng out their relationship after years of drama. Achelor inare" stars sat kayna Whitworth to tell her all about it. I've never felt any the way I feel for you. Or saga of Jared and Ashley that with tears. It's just how can I find another you. Reporter: Ending happily in management. Let me see this ring. I canin be O AUT the ring. I'm hiding it F all our Instagrams there'en times where I posted and I have blurt out. It's been aop sect mission to keep that hidden. It'srgeous. Sogorg it's exactly what I've alway wanted. Reporhe pair who cou never quite get their tg right ding two seasons of "Bachelor in paradise" already discussing wng venues and ssibility O televising their nuptials we are like I the sound O August 2019. Reporter: Ashley says she knew Jared was onehe second she saw himnd believe it or not, she already has baby names picked out. Honyo you want? What are their names. E thee of one of them. Really I'm not putting it out there. She S she wants three. I say two andll see after two. That's Acy what I want O. Reporter:ared add Mitts it took Hore ti three whole years to realize Ashley washe one. I mean I think one of the biggest things tt I had to put idny pursuit of Ashley like all the Sha and guil I think thateally consumed my life for the couple of years is very difficult to tell whether I was doing the right thing andther I was making the right de Reporter: Jared seen break up withley during season two of "Bachelo paradise. You're crying. I don't wao make you cry. Reporteow he's in. We had a lot oflt conversations, tough conversas about what we meant to each. Who we are ih her's lives. Yeah, I knew it,guys. See, I knew there was sng more. Eporter: A yet overwhelming support for the doting couple, they haven't been able to avo fans'pticism entirely. What do you have to say T the people out there that wondering like is this a publicity stunt? ISS real Out of all the engagements that have happened ntly, we're the public stunt? That's the T th the one comment, the one ter common that really gets to . Eporter: With Ashley's fairy tale now coming true Jared admitse Almos missed out O happily ever after. I was ready to settle for a lesserife and I had a decision to make whether I fightor the living M Bubb. Isn't that just the mt autiful T you've ever heard a man say. Repor for "Goodorng America," kayna Whitworth, ABC

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.