Unconfirmed reports drove the internet bananas on Sunday as rumors swirled that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were engaged.
Your money pulse starts with summer massive news for Justin Bieber and the model Haley Baldwin. There are several reports said to indicate the couple is now engaged. Thieves you pop the question while in the Bahamas over the weekend and of course. She said yes it's just fever after all they dated for two years but they called it quits recently though they got back together. And beaver and Bowman have not talked about the engagement yet but the father of the bride may have confirmed it in and out deleted tweet the actor Stephen Baldwin. Wrote a message showing his support to the couple insane can grass to beavers parents can crap from us as well our.

