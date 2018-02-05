Transcript for Blake Lively suddenly deletes her Instagram feed

Welcome back to "Gma" and welcome to all our audience. "Pop news." We'll begin with this. The social media universe went into a panic overnight when Blake lively suddenly deleted her very popular Instagram feed. Oh, no. Yes. So first she posted a cryptic question on Twitter simply asking what happened to Emily? There you see, she used hangman then she wiped her feed clean of all her beautiful posts and unfollowed everyone including her husband, Ryan Reynolds. But then slowly she began following a handful of people all of whom were named Emily Nelson. We actually reached out to some of these emilys and they were just as confused as we were. Some thought lively's account had been hacked but when they realized this was real. Un-emily said thank you, mom for naming me that. Why all the emilys? It turns out Blake has a new movie coming out. Yep. She is a smart one. I love you, Blake. I really do. It's due in September called "A simple favor" co-starring Anna Kendrick. Her character named Emily Nelson and she disappears in the movie apparently based on a book. It appears creative marketing is definitely something the lively/reynolds household is good at. They're smart cookies. Thought they broke up, though. No, my favorite couple on the planet. Do not say that again. They knew how to get on "Pop news." They did. There you go. The social media universe has been talking about it overnight. I knew you had a lot of questions about it. I did. I wanted to just straighten it out. Now I want to see the movie. Boom. Good job there, Blake. Also in "Pop news" this morning, happy to tell you "Snl" alum will for reel and Molly Shannon are reuniting for the royal wedding of all things. Oh, no, look at these two is it that's fantastic. They were the faux anchors to cover the rose parade. A lot of people actually thought it was real for a second and were a little offended. Guy, it's not real. They'll do it all again and give you play-by-play when Meghan Markle marries prince Harry. This hilarious comedy duo made the announcement. There's that promo. Court gets stuck in the phone booth and so excited to anchor and he gave a quote. More luxury packed into that shirt than all bed, bath & beyonds combined. I mean, that alone, I'm in. The special is introduced by "Funny or die" may 19th. 7:30 eastern in the morning and will repeat that night at 9:45. It's live so buckle up. Live coverage. It's going to be fantastic. Amazing. Airing twice that day, yeah, it can be naughty so might be good. And the beer brand Budweiser is going seriously old school with their latest brew. Love this. It's called freedom reserve red lager based on, get this, a handwritten recipe that belonged to none other than George Washington. Archivists said he hand penned the instructions in his journal in 1754. That held in New York at the public library. The beer will be brewed by veterans who work for Budweiser. They will all sign the boughting. A Porras of the proceeds will go to foals of honor. A nonprofit to give scholarships to military families. We love this. The brew which is made with toasted barley and molasses is available starting this month if you're a beer lover. Isn't that a great idea? I was reading the recipe. If it's very cold outside cover with a blanket. I don't think it'll be made exactly the way George made it but the ingredients and the idea. You don't want to miss "Pop news" tomorrow. We have a big announcement from

