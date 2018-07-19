Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher dish on 'Eighth Grade'

More
The writer-director and young star of the new critically-acclaimed film discuss the coming-of-age story live on "GMA."
3:26 | 07/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher dish on 'Eighth Grade'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56683322,"title":"Bo Burnham and Elsie Fisher dish on 'Eighth Grade' ","duration":"3:26","description":"The writer-director and young star of the new critically-acclaimed film discuss the coming-of-age story live on \"GMA.\" ","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/bo-burnham-elsie-fisher-dish-eighth-grade-56683322","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.