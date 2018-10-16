Transcript for Booted 'Dancing With the Stars' couple shows secret handshake

Let's take a look. On this fourth week, the competition, the couple leaving is tinashe and Brandon. And tinashe and Brandon join us now. It was shocking. They got us. They got us. To see the crowd booing last night. I think it was for a reason. You had done so well. It was so much fun. I had a great time. It was really fun. Great time. You had a special handshake you used. Yeah, we did. Let's see it. Okay. Ooh, hot. Yay. We good, we good. I'm glad we got to see it. I'm glad I got to. During rehearsals every day I don't think it ever aired. So now that was -- Exclusive for "Good morning America." Yes. So how is your first season as a pro? I mean I loved it. It was amazing. I had a great partner, tinashe was amazing to work with. I couldn't have asked for a better first season. I mean obviously I wish I would have gone a little longer but, you know, stuff happens and we're excited. Having a lot of fun. We did something different every week and had all these different styles and got to bring our personality and do some Argentine and it was a really good experience. As you look at all the competition out there right now and you size it all up who looks good to you. Oh, my gosh. It's so hard because there's so many good people like genuinely there's so many good people. Demarcus is amazing, milo is amazing. Juan Pablo is amazing. Oh, my god, Mary Lou -- Impossible to call it right now. So that's good to know. It is not throwback Thursday but we have a little clip of your first appearance on "Dancing with the stars." Oh, no. Let's take a look. We want to show America that we can dance just as good as all people and it looks fun. You're calling them old. I know. How old are you there? Oh, my. I think I was 13, 12, 13. Oh, my gosh. I know, right? Oh. Look, I almost look the same just like a longer version. You know. I fell down a little bit. Oh, no. Look, at least the red is consistent. We had red suits last night. At least we're consistent. Did you know then that you wanted to come back? Oh, absolutely. I just -- I've been around the show for so long now and so so many of my friends I grew up with Lindsay, witney, Jenna, grew up in the same neighborhoods and trained with the same coaches so watching them on the show was always a goal to get on the show so to be a pro with them was an amazing opportunity. And how about for you? What is the best part? We hear from the dancers that dancing pushes you out of your comfort zone. It does. It's such a unique experience, you're on a game show, competition show and learning ballroom dance, it's unique and fun, unlike anything I've ever done before and probably will ever do again. Never say never. Never say never. Never say never. But it was really fun. It was fun. Well, thank you guys for coming in and thank you for your energy. Great to see you this morning. You can see "Dancing with the stars" Monday night at 8:00 eastern right here on ABC. And we will be right back.

