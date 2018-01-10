Transcript for Catching up with Charlie Puth live on 'GMA'

We're back now with pop superstar Charlie puth. His latest album "Voice" debuted at number two on pop album chart and was certified gold in just four days. Pretty impressive. You're going to perform for us in just a moment, Charlie, but first let's chat. A couple other things to talk about. What a huge hit your album has been. 3.4 billion streams. "The New York Times" calling it one of the best pop albums. I love how you describe it. Like walking down a dirt road in 1989 and being heartbroken of course. When did I say that? I don't know, but it's funny. What was the inspiration? Dirt roads and new additions. I'm a pop artist, but I'm anti-pop in a way where I really appreciate the days when you had to make music to tape and everything like that and it wasn't as easy to get it out to the world. So I have made this in my bedroom when I'm happy to get to be here. Now you get to share it with

