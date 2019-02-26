Transcript for Chip and Joanna Gaines buy historic castle in Waco, Texas

And it is great fresh off the Lara Spencer back for "Pop news." Good morning to you all. We're going to get right into it and begin with chip and Joanna Gaines, "Fixer upper" royalty. The hosts of HGTV hit show "Exer upper" have closed on a historic castle completed in 1913, 7,000 square feet, stone manor that sat vacant for 20 years and they tried to buy it before. The owner wasn't rdy to sell until now. A local architect estimates that this could cost up to a million dollars to renovate. It was listed at $425,000. The price that they paid has not been disclosed but we know whatever they do, we'll be pretty amazed. Everybody loves this couple. We love the show. They just do really nice things. One of my favorite shows and makes me want to move to Waco. There's still houses available. Katy Perry now revealing how her movie star fiance Orlando bloom popped the question. And it was nothing short of a teenage dream. There's the ring. Perry telling Jimmy Kimmel he hired a helicopter on Valentine anticipate day for the perfect moment but while not everything went as planned, take a look. Sdmres's pulling out this box that's too big for his pocket and rips it and his elbow goes into the champagne. No, I'm just reading the note. I know you're not doing anything. Wow. Would you be wearing those big headphones when he proposed. Will you marry me? No, we weren't. It all worked out. She said yes. He had given her a note of all the reasons he loved her so he wouldn't notice him reaching for the ring. They landed on a building James bond style and friends and family were waiting to congratulate the happy couple. Katy Perry with us live along with her fellow you? S. Even movie stars sometimes not always the smoothest. Finally in "Pop news" this morning, Oscar nominee Richard grant so charming. Well, he gets his girl or should we say funny girl. But did you ever forgive me star was sure he wouldn't win the Oscar but there was one thing that would make everything okay, take a look. Congratulations, great to see you. I hope to meet Barbra streisand. You will meet her. Do you know what you'll ask her? Oh, yeah. What will you say? Will you marry me? Sometimes dreams come true. First check out grant when streisand walked out onto the Oscar stage. Look at his face. Wow. So you can only imagine how he was in this moment taking a selfie with Barbra. Ah. It was blurry because he was shaking posting she was everything hoped, expected and dreamed she'd be and of course, didn't think she would let him get away that easy. He may not have taken home the Oscar but he has memories to last a lifetime.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.