Transcript for Cosby accuser, attorneys react to sentencing

And reveang for a lot of people, I bet. I LN Bill Cosby. The disgd comian has behind bars sentenced to at lethree Y prison. Anzac -- an accusation from Andrea constant sh1 of 60 W accused him of sexual misuc linsey Davis has more. Good morning. Reporter:d morning. 34 monthincosby's art and what a roller cster ride of ow, when heard thatlty verdict in T courtroom in April. There was an eruptn O reaction, but yesterday as that sentencing was it LE I wt tt share one sentiment from aby accuser. Yesterday she said of his ntencing ts is Asad . This is not a time of celebrate no this shou have ever happened. Ange se call surrl. Others call sad but bil Cosby accusers we spoke T 'S justice.bill cosbyhacklednhacuffs taken O jail senteto three to ten years behind bars convicting of drugging and sexually assaulting and in H home in 2004. Constandndal of Cosby's acres who we in court Tuesday huggafter the en cotand, Ju one of more than 60 womenhoe come forward STARF sexual miscon Finallyn E have see the M as hs headed off prison. Eporter: T now -year-old celebrity of the ra to be sentenced to jail. Sayingt time for justice depart, Mr. Cosb THAs all circled back T theme has come. S where he will reside here sci Phoenix. Nearly4,00bed lockup that opened M THA two months ago. His convic S fall from grace for T man W ultimate fly t"the Cosby show." A popular pitchman. He even urgedto stay ofson this clip from alrtw, in prison. Prison iny fun a it isn't any . Bill. Reporteosby noweh barshimself. And now T appeals process can begin and several of T cil lawsuits against him can get under y.wa T share that there were severalbef the jury who found B glty inside the courtroom for sentencingyesterday. Theyaid they wanted to see it them, George, shed tears. Okay. One of his Aus a wit -- excuse me, I just ded a whole cup of water. Gloria Ed and also swart an, one of the prosecutors in th case and let's begin with Yo wh W thinkingnd feel W saw that sterday? Overwhelmed. He's actually -- Youidn'telieve it. Because so Tes things dot go exactly the way you pl, you kn yodo yr best to have, you outce THA you would like to have,ut it doesn't ou're going to. Sonk T a little bitred too much energy into, this I how it's going to be because I think I would have H crushing leown if it dt THA just ha kind of go, okay, let me be surprised WHE it happens a let me have thatent tojust you know, realize this ire. The judge said he didn't see yesterday? Absolutel not. He would srk and laugh a tis and Sha H headnd H team around himould laugh. It was like they W't in the same couoms, the reality wasn't er utowe know he's going to sexual violent predator, led that F life. Wh is the snificance of that. It'sy signicant, orge, obviously the judge un the ptection ofmm the gravity of the offense impact the that not only was apriate to stem to prison, youknow, given the testimy by the psychologist that he metheuirementsor to be classifie as a sexually violentredator'm very glad nnly do I think it'sape but THA means' going to be required to have lifetimenselcounseng. There's going to be more nofication to the community point. Potentially even in threeears and I conceedut protection of womnd we this T happen again. I just wanto also add H proud am my client lisetecause shetestified as a prior wit in the trial which he was convicted and iundersnd that from some of the jurors thathe tony of otherccusers Lise was itant in T ultimate decision to conv Stewart Ryan, the appeals gi we didn't see Camille C in th courtro B did put out a statement terwards saying file aotse say there was falsified evidence use the trial, one of these tapes played in the trial. Yer theresn't a concern. I can tell a nber ofeases a I can tell you most ery singlnef those when the defendant is ultely convict happened here, H has a righto an appea he always follows throat ri caou that with regard thisch effort to cook up an appeal or really distract from the facts and ISS case thiss no different than anything else atone throuou the ur case by the Cosby ne ultimately like I said it'intendedoact from the issues. By is aonvicted lo wlared to be a sexually ent predat and now an inmate a statepenitentiary. Appartly Camille Cosby reporthinks there might have been sexively andacisminvolved in thisconviction. I nel you that three ofy clientsho testified as prior bad aitnesses are african-aman women. And I think it'so th to sugst that there's sexismnd racism.e lives of African-American hey areheictimsf injustice, , ofing and sexualt,hen their stories need to be hea in a couroom and no man, noatter howrich, no matter how famous, no matterow powerful should devalu T experience that they D and the suffering that was inted on the by V famous African-American man. Do you feelike a wider message has been sent Absolute.I think victims feel that hance and TRE's an opportity and iso go out and act expe the N. And 'S it's important. At some point you have feel going to be okay to say mething a you're not going to hit with backlash. Thank you allery Thank U,.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.