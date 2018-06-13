Transcript for New details in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle

story, Angelina Jolie reportedly at risk of losing primary custody of her children to ex Brad Pitt. What is going on. Reporter: Good morning. They were once one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. But things have gotten icy between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The two in the process of getting a divorce now fighting over their children and a judge reportedly warning Jolie stop blocking her kids' relationship with her father or the court will take away much of their time with her. Former Hollywood power couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie entrenched in a bitter custody battle over their children. Yeah, it's between you and me. Reporter: The blast reporting the court ordered Jolie to help repair her children's relationship with their father or risk losing primary custody saying if the minor children remain closed down to their father, it may result in a reduction of the time they spend with Jolie and may result in the court ordering primary custody to Pitt. Adding, the six children not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them. Back in 2016, reports of child abuse allegations surfaced against Pitt stemming from an alleged argument on board a private plane. But the matter was closed without incident. In these documents the judge specifically tells Angelina Jolie she has to get all of the children on the phone and tell them that it is safe to be with their father, Brad Pitt. Reporter: The court also reported to be laying out a detailed summer schedule for Pitt and his children to spend more time together with the exception of 16-year-old Maddux. Maddux Jolie Pitt is the oldest of the children and they have decided that Maddux can choose for himself which parent he wants to be with and how much custody each one of them will get with him. Reporter: A spokesperson for Jolie responding saying this misleading leak is not in the best interests of the children. From the start Angelina has been focused on their health and needs which is why it was so important that this last court hearing be conducted privately. It's deplorable that someone for their own self-I shall reasons leaked this to create an inaccurate and unfair picture of what is really happening. Nour, one of the major issues the judge is working to resolve according to the blast phone access for Brad with the kids without monitoring from their mom. These are just tricky situations. Very tricky.

