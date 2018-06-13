-
Now Playing: Paltrow details Weinstein-Pitt showdown
-
Now Playing: Angelina Jolie joins forces with NATO to tackle crimes against women in war zones
-
Now Playing: Desperate 911 calls of family of 6 aboard sinking boat
-
Now Playing: Vance Joy gives a special performance of 'Saturday Sun'
-
Now Playing: Marc Maron on Bourdain: 'I definitely miss him'
-
Now Playing: Jon Hamm and Ed Helms open up about 'Tag'
-
Now Playing: How to flip over your flea-market finds
-
Now Playing: Steven Spielberg fan letter changes young man's life
-
Now Playing: NFL player injured playing football on 'The Bachelorette'
-
Now Playing: New details in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle
-
Now Playing: Raccoon scales 23 floors of office building
-
Now Playing: Mom says airline ordered car seat installed improperly
-
Now Playing: Passenger ejected from car after crash into toll plaza
-
Now Playing: Ex-wife of alleged serial killer speaks out
-
Now Playing: What the Time Warner, AT&T deal means for consumers
-
Now Playing: Trump's military exercises pledge sparks concern
-
Now Playing: Dancing FBI agent charged with 2nd-degree assault
-
Now Playing: Wildfires rage in the West
-
Now Playing: Guess co-founder resigns after sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: World reacts to historic North Korea, US summit