Dressing Room Reveal: Meet Victory Boyd

More
The singer-songwriter, discovered while crooning on a New York City street corner, opened up about her blossoming career in an interview with "Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts.
8:43 | 05/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Dressing Room Reveal: Meet Victory Boyd

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54929209,"title":"Dressing Room Reveal: Meet Victory Boyd ","duration":"8:43","description":"The singer-songwriter, discovered while crooning on a New York City street corner, opened up about her blossoming career in an interview with \"Good Morning America\" co-anchor Robin Roberts.","url":"/GMA/Culture/video/dressing-room-reveal-meet-victory-boyd-54929209","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.