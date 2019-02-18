Transcript for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson talks starting a production company with his ex-wife

hottest action star, Dwayne Johnson, like we never seen him before. ABC's kayna Whitworth caught up with him to talk about his passion project. I'm hutch Morgan. Calling from WWE. We would like you both to come down and try out for us. Reporter: It's a heart warming comedy about a pro WREs phenom. It's base tonight story of wrk we superstar page. It's co-star and producer, Dwayne Johnson. A superstar himself who knows a little something about wrestling. I grew up in a wrestling family. We lived like gypsies. So a lot of fun dysfunction. Straight out of the beating. The dysfunctionalty you see in the movie is just taken from our lives. Talking to two ejects from Harry potter. Reporter: The movie. So that's how you win over the crowd. Reporter: With the Garcias. Dwayne Johnson. How are you? Prove it. Reporter: He faced an upsill battle. I know vin deezen, mate. Reporter: They never lost faith. She, first of all, she's phenomenal. In the business itself, she's a phenom. She's a trail plazer. Had a huge impact on the female audience and the general audience. I think one of myorite themes throughout the movie is not conforming. Yeah. That's been true for you in your career, as well. Being really who you are. Which was very important. For me, I struggled with that for a long time. Especially when I first got to Hollywood. There wasn't a blue pript that I could follow. There wasn't the half Blak, half Samoan wrestler. Success has nothing to do with conformity. Don't worry about being the next me. Be the first you. The studios passed. Today, you're at sundance. What a brilliant way for you to showcase this movie. It must be aucket list dream come true. It was a bucket list dream come true that I didn't know was on the bucket list. Reporter: A bucket list dream that's taken Johnson to the sundance red carpet with his producing partier ins and their company, seven buck. We always loved that. In the DNA of seven bucks is the origin is an underdog story with him only having seven fwhux his pocket. We have experienced. It resonates. A story we felt no matter what scale we made it, it will always resonate with audiences. You ask viewers to take every vision they have ever had of a happy family to throw it out the window and buy into this functional dysfunction of the family. Let's start with dysfunction from the get go. Namaste. Oh, my gosh. Reporter: For "Good morning America," kayna Whitworth, ABC news, Los Angeles. And, Dwayne Johnson. A sneak peek of the film right here on "Gma." It's out nationwide on Friday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.