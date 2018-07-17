Transcript for Evangeline Lilly makes history as the Wasp

It didn't occur to me that like. Hang on a minute. There's a female superhero name in the title and that. Which is the current. My character was fabricated for the Batman movie. And she's a highly intelligent highly driven varied disciplines scientists. Who also happens to be an expert and we tie and also happens to be an expert in controlling. Pets and also happens to be able to create amazing super suits and fly around and be. I actually. Sally where it probably wouldn't interest me because I'm not into superhero movies I've never read comic books is just not my chair. Then island educated myself. Law. That on the there's still.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.