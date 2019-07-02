Transcript for Gabrielle Union opens up about motherhood in her 40s

We move to our "Gma" cover story. Gabrielle union is getting candid about her frustrating to become a mom and the moment she finally decided to use a surrogate, Amy is here with that story. Reporter: Gabrielle union went through an emotional roller coaster on her journey to parenthood revealing how she worked through those emotions and feelings of failure to build her family and to find joy. Actress Gabrielle union can't get enough of her 2-month-old baby daughter. Who even has her very own Instagram page. Now in the March issue of "Women's health" union is opening up about her decision to use a surrogate to carry her child. The actress saying she suffered eight or nine miscarriages and many failed ivt treatments telling women's health she was conflicted about the option of surrogacy saying the idea of it felt like surrendering to failure. But when she moved past those feelings she put her focus into finding the right woman to carry her baby. For her a love of books was among her top criteria saying some people care about the race, religion or food habits of their surrogate. I was like, I want a reader. What she's been able to do by sharing her story is incredibly impactful. It's chipping away at the tabooness and the stigma and that's what we need to do so more women are talking about these issues. Reporter: Sharing it with the public was also a hurtle. People want to see the bump. They want to know you're like them. Going Ono say she was concerned will I be embraced as a mom? It's terrifying. Always candid, in 2017 she opened up to robin on "Gma" about her heartbreaking challenges with infertility and miscarriages. I remember calling my husband when I just found out that we were pregnant and the scream of joy, it just felt like finally, finally and then to find out that we had lost the baby and that was the first one and it just is so devastating. Rorter: But now she's looking forward to years of motherhood saying, now I'm in the right mind-set and mental space and I'm open to being the best mom I can be and Gabrielle says she keeps her head clear and body fit by exercising and sticking to a healthy diet and "Women's health" hits newsstands February 12th.

