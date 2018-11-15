'GMA' Hot List: Mahershala Ali reveals that he used to be a rapper

Plus, the first model with vitiligo to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show speaks out and one of the Powerball jackpot winners came forward and said he's going to Las Vegas.
1:10 | 11/15/18

Here's his 62 hot lips from GMA today. Yeah frustrating because people want to talk about the bit like a stone so frustrating I remember her. Going to Europe this woman whenever questions place. How do you feel beautiful homes and there was no way yeah fairly pocketed the toll secret fashion show I'm poisoning the first model with satellite blocking her Victoria's Secret it's a. Door opening for every morning. You could call him up he will call him persistently the same lottery numbers every week between body and they finally hit double word about it because he says his first trip will be the biggest. Oh he's single and rich look out going single Vegas and almost did make it out of I doubt I'll see you used to be a red burrito rap provided a little high yeah. It's not how you feel right now. Didn't work about the before four A project associated specifically with Phil and you're always fashioned good god. Us and that's the GMA hot list from today we'll see what the morning. On GMA.

