Transcript for 'GMA' Hot List: Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman share their relationship secrets

Here's your 62 hot lips from GMA today. He's had this to week who get insurance few weeks in the air together. Apart from more than he elites and spectacularly well because of the negotiation of taking a job where we say. OK I won't come to Cincinnati to chew your show. Where to go home see my wife it was every two weeks in the hopes. In the hopes will one day Megan promises me that. Will go all the way yeah sure. Dump this. Dwayne Johnson getting his priorities just right currently. Working on not one not two but for a new films but that did not stop him from making time for his two year old daughter are hosting this picture he was heading off to work when just being told him you really need your house payment daddy. What I'm not take no for an answer he posted act tag no room read and looks like Iraq isn't quite as hard as his name in the name six. And that's the GMA hot lips from today we'll see you in the morning on GMA.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.