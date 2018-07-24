Transcript for Hayley Atwell discusses the new 'Christopher Robin' film live on 'GMA'

Sh I exploring the hundred acood in the new live action "Christopher robin," of course, inspired by belovedniehe pooh children's books Thate all ve Uh-huh. My question to you is you're upinses actors like Ewan mcggor B also she'ashings tt not really there. How ishat havinghese wonderful scenes with cgi. I F like we a kw these chters reall well. And we all have - M grandparents' generation and my pared mine today have Thi afinty with winni pooh because they'rh classic taso I felt like I had been doinghe film F years in a way. I feltrtable them until you get there onnd you're working withse amazing kind of stuffedma you see O screen the attention tol that you can see hairs moving facial expressions that seem sohun. I think this F doe beautifully is takes tssence and the heart of pooh with technology makes so -- Brings him to life. What wast liken set? Did they have youcting ainst? Yeah. Stuffed imals. 'R acting with actors and, yeah Ian, I mean the real animals, of course, just come T life. N't want to ruin anything for Y childreut ere. I wonder as an actor, it' amazing. It is, yea and theyave their own very dif personalities and that -- this a film made today but, of course, Yo have the classic lines that we've come to K O associpooh, for exam, being, you know, people no I imssle but I dohi every D a how thesry innocen of round about ways of saying this that are quite profound. Yes, solutely. Do youant to taka look. "Christopher robin." LI, I will call the doctor on themonday. With themount ofes -- Oh, Christopher. Tigger Eeyor Piglet. LAN worked. I don't know how I dot. Yout be Christopher bin's wife. Hhu. Had Yo you do? M hurts. So cute Most have one charact we're particularly fond of. Do you have one of the characters Y relate to most? I have -- I think we all resonate with some we he an eeyore day. Sometimes E little B more kif I sup vulnerable like piglet. Think,ough, that from the whole expere pooh is kind of top guy because he -- I'm more of a tigger girl, I would just like tosa For everyone but ihink love -E says ha bear of little B he's a B of AIG heart. I know this I've R the script, I filmed and yet when I watcit last we B myselfjust me, I was crying throughhe opening credits beca it's with being kind of too sentimealt's just very innocent 'S very sweet. It's so much about friendshi an clearishing the people in your LI ally, really special Mees in thismovie.an so much for coming to "Good rning America." Thankou. [ Appl Everybody, "Christopher robin" opens tin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.