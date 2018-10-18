Transcript for Iconic 'Sesame Street' puppeteer retires after 50 years

Back now, end of an era for "Sesame street." The man behind big bird and Oscar the grouch since the very beginning is stepping down and Chris Connelly, reveal, Chris is here to tell us about the story. Good morning, robin. I know, you talk about laughter for families, life lessons for children, the man who brought us not one but two of the most beloved figures on "Sesame street" is indeed stepping away leaving us with a half century of fantastic memories. Hello, big bird. Hi there, Gordon. Reporter: Since 1969 when an 8'2" loveably childlike bird tried to pronounce the alphabet. ??? Abcdefga -- Caroll spinney was responsible. Captivating young and old on thousands of "Sesame street" episodes. 8. 9. What's next? 10. Oh, of course. Reporter: Through a half century of spinney's mastery, big bird would become a cultural phenomenon. Spinney had been chosen for big bird by Jim Henson. I'm sure that big bird is the most well-known children's character in the world and it's really neat. I think it's due to Caroll and his talent. Reporter: It was also pip who brought to "Sesame street" that dispeptic inhabitant of the world's most famous trash can, Oscar the grouch. Oscar, come on out. What? Reporter: Originally Orange in those early episodes. Close my can lid there. You're letting all the fresh air and sunlight in, boy, I hate that. Reporter: Even his new puppeteers will continue to perform the characters, spinney says he takes pride in what his artistry brought to life. It's probably a little bit better a place than if he -- if big bird hadn't been there and had his suffering and his joy and I think that that's what I'd like to leave. Now fear not, big bird and Oscar aren't going away. Caroll spinney hand picked his replacements so lots more good times with those still to come. I got mad love for big bird but you can't sleep on Oscar the grouch. We were singing I love trash the other day. It gets you all sentimental. It's like an Ed sheeran song. Just like it. Physically taxing to play it. With the 8'2". I don't think you could see out of that costume so he did a phenomenal job for a half century. A long time. 50 year, boy, the memories.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.