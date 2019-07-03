Transcript for 'Jeopardy!' host has stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Now the outpouring of support for Alex trebek. The longtime beloved "Jeopardy" host stunning fans with his announcement that he has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Amy is here with the latest on this, good morning, Amy. Hey, good morning, robin. Trebek taking to "Jeopardy's" YouTube channel to make the announcement telling fans he wanted to break the news himself. He acknowledged the odds are not in his favor but he says he plans to beat this. Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Reporter: It's the heartbreaking announcement that stunned millions worldwide. I also wanted to prevent you from reading or hearing some overblown or inaccurate reports regarding my health. So, therefore, I wanted to be the one to pass along this information. Reporter: 78-year-old "Jeopardy" host Alex trebek sharing the news with classic poise. Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working and with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease. Reporter: Ever the gracious host, trebek even taking the time to comfort his fans with his signature sense of humor. Truth told, I have to because under the terms of my contract, I have to host "Jeopardy" for three more years. Reporter: Overnight support pouring in. Ken Jennings who holds the record for longest winning streak on the show calling trebek the last Cronkite, authority Tay tiff, reassuring TV voice you hear every night almost to the point of ritual adding he hopes oncologists are getting ready to have their mispronunciations corrected. "Wheel of fortune" co-host pat Sajak saying there is no one I know who is stronger and more determined and I would never bet against him. Here is the host of "Jeopardy," Alex trebek. Reporter: Trebek started hosting "Jeopardy" way back in 1984. And let us play "Jeopardy." ?????? Reporter: Just last month celebrating the show's 35th season right here on "Gma." But in recent years he has had health scares. Undergoing brain surgery in 2017 for a subdural hematoma caused by a fall. Surgery was performed. After two days in the hospital I came home to start recovery, the prognosis is excellent. Suffering from mild heart attacks in 2007 and 2012 and last November telling "Vulture" he underwent testing for early onset Alzheimer's for not remembering facts he once did but was given the all clear. The icon of trivia now fighting the battle of his life with that brave face so many have come to rely on. So help me keep the faith and we'll win. We'll get it done. Thank you. And another message of support coming if "Wheel of fortune"'s Vanna white, he has the strength and determinetation to beat his cancer diagnosis. The response, who is Alex trebek? It was an emotional night. We watch "Jeopardy" every single it's appointment television in our house and we're wishing him well. Same here. You're going to bring in Dr. Jen Ashton now. Stage four. Yeah. Late diagnosis which often happens with this type of cancer. Explain why it's so hard to detect. It has to do really with the anatomy. I want people to look at an anatomical sketch of where the pan very yas is. It sits in the back of the abdomen so any tumors as they grow in that area, doctors, health care professionals can't feel it on exam and typically it doesn't cause symptoms until the cancer is already very large and about 80% of pancreatic cancer unfortunately by the time it's diagnosed is already spread. Are there symptoms or what are the warning signs? You know, the thing is that the symptoms are so incredibly vague and people who have certain symptoms doesn't mean they have pancreatic cancer. But certainly a jaundice or yellowish color of your eyes or skin. Nausea, abdominal or back pain but the risk factors, some under our control, smoking, obesity, diabetes, Cron kick pancreatitis and family history. Certain genetic mutations. We hear about brca, men carry it it also increases the risk of pancreatic cancer so genetic mutations are a factor. What are the treatment options. The spirit is so important. We talk about it all the time. Depends on the stage and type of pancreatic cancer because it's not one size fits all. Surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, radiation, research, funding is desperately needed so we can develop a good screening test for this type of cancer and the good thus is that in this country there are over a thousand clinical trials right now for pancreatic cancer. People know someone or themselves they're battling pancreatic cancer you can go to clinicaltrials.gov and put in the state you live in and see if you're eligible for a clinical trial. Great info. Thank you, doc. We're all pulling for Alex for

