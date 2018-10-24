Transcript for Jonah Hill and Sunny Suljic open up about 'Mid90s'

next guest is a two-time Oscar nominee and you know him from films like "Superbad" and also "The wolf of Wall Street." Now he's making his debut behind the camera directing a new movie, "Mid90s," please welcome Jonah hill. What's up, man? Good to see you. Good. Have a seat. How is it going? You are one talented fella. You're one talented fella. We love you in the movies but also "Gq," they just said you are a style icon and so how does that make you feel? "Gq" said you are a style icon. How do you feel about that That's cool. I don't know. I think clothing is a form of personal expression. I think, you know, we all wear stuff either you don't give a crap or you do and I was about to say the "S" word and people are still waking up. No, I take -- I enjoy it. It's like another form of personal expression. It's just another form of how you express yourself. You're casual cool. So much in fact this summer it was the second Jonah hill day where all these people who are fans of yours and fans of your style actually get together and you actually went this year. They throw an annual day and then the first time I didn't go because I wasn't quite sure what it was and then I realized it was this like -- these people celebrating and so I went and it was pretty surreal to be honest. I went and it was actually really fun. You say celebrate. They were celebrating you which is really cool. I mean that's really actually pretty cool in yeah, it's cool. And now we're going to celebrate you and your new movie "Mid90s." Yeah. This is a coming of age story about a preteen skateboarder who finds his friends, they're older, more experienced skaters and this is in the '90s. Yeah. You said your personal experience helped with you the story. How was ha. In the sense that it's, you know, I can relate to the loneliness of growing up and finding a community outside of my home and a group of friends outside my home and the star of our film, sunny suljic is right here -- right in the middle. I don't know if they can show him on TV. There he is, sunny. That's my dude. This guy is an amazing actor. He's -- that's my brother. He a great guy and amazing actor but it's a time of your life when it's you and your friends versus the world and when your friends mean more than your family and I happen to choose growing up skateboarding in L.A. As the backdrop for it but it's really just this amazing group of people that find one another and, yeah, and it celebrates a lot of the things that I see disrespected on screen a lot that I tried to do a good job, you know, one of them is skateboarding which is always shown like cowabunga, dude, as opposed to something that changed a lot of people's lives and continues to change and hip-hop music which a big reason why I made the film was to show that like tribe or mob deep to me was like what the beatles or the rolling stones were to my parents and not just like some move in a movie by playing a song. That is the music that for I'll speak for myself just was life changing and was the music I grew up on so I wanted to see it shown in a way in a film that just shows like this is what the music of this generation was and it was the best music of this generation and 100 years from now, you know, deejay premiere will be mozart and q-tip will be John Lennon and that's important to me. We'll take a look at a clip. This is sunny a character, Stevie, who is racing home after a day of skating with -- Sunny suljic! What up! ?????? I'm so sorry I'm late. It won't ever happen again. It's only 7:30. Oh. Okay. Lost track of time hanging out with his new friends. You know what I found interesting, sunny was hanging out at a skate park. You showed up and he ended up getting a job and you said this was your first timedirecting. But you had to direct a bunch of skaters you had to teach how to afshth not a butch of actors you had to teach how to skate. Was that a big challenge. I would say challenge is one way of putting it, and joy is the real way of putting it which is like, you know, I've been acting for 16 years, I've worked with a lot of amazing actors as great as they could get and to me it was so special to work with a group of people who were new to the filmmaking process, you know, and a friend of ours, Mikey who owns a legal sif, he brought in all the young skateboarders in Los Angeles and when I got to meet these young people, it was really interesting because I sound like I'm 150 years old, when I got to meet these young people but when I grew up in L.A. Skating it was like really -- it was just in the '90s, oh, it's just like you're over everything. It's so -- it's not cool to try. It's mod corny to try anything and like what I loved about this generation and this group of people that is in the film, they're all pro skaters, rappers, painters, artists, now actors like and they don't limit themselves and to watch this group of people attack acting for the first time with Futch ferocity to become great actors and artists, it was the most amazing part of the whole experience. One quick question for my man sunny sitting in the front row. Sunny, Jonah took away everybody's cell phone to make it feel like the '90s. How did you survive? I mean, I didn't really like -- I didn't need my phone in the first place because I mean it just would have been disrespectful. It's a good scene and my phone just rang so I didn't really want to be that guy. In sunny's audition his phoning rang and it was annoying T.J. It said annoying T.J. The contact list is annoying T.J. I guess it went off in the audition. It's not going to happen on set. No, this guy is -- I'm 34 and been acting for 16 years old. He was 11 when I shot and I never had to carry a movie like he carries this movie and he's brilliant in it and everybody is brill yaant in it and the only reason I set it in the antidepressants 90s was because we didn't have cell phones or Instagram or anything so people actually connected with one another. And that's what the film is ultimately about. The thing is, we're so happy you're here and I know it took you three years write this. 20 scripts to get it right and you got it right and you're so talented. Always good to see you.

