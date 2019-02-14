Transcript for Jussie Smollett 'pissed off' after alleged attack

So is your interview, jussie smollett and so many questions about what happened. It's been two weeks and there are very few leads leaving many to have questions about that night. Why did you hesitate to call the police. There's a level of pride there. We live in a society where as a gay man, you are considered somehow to be weak and I'm not weak. I am not weak. And we are as a people are not weak. So during that time before they came, took them about maybe a half hour to come and during that time I was looking at myself just like checking myself out. I saw the bruise on my neck like the little -- the rope burn around my neck and then -- but I smelled bleach. I know the smell of bleach and I saw on my sweatshirt it had marks on it like spots on it when you have a bad bleach job, so then I was like there's bleach on me too so when the police came, I kept the clothes on, I kept the rope on. You had the rope on the entire time. It wasn't like wrapped around but, yeah, I wanted them to see. I wanted them to see what this was. I told them that what happened, everything. I also asked them to turn their body cams off because they were trying to stay in the hallway. I was like please come in. I don't want a big scene with my neighbors and the second round of police officers, I went down to where it happened and I walked them through exactly what happened and I looked up and I saw that there was a camera directly on the light post that is in the intersection so I'm like, there it is. Reporter: A potential break in the case that would eventually fall apart days later. And then the detective told me the camera inside of the casing was facing north so they didn't have it. And that was disappointing. . The vast majority of people have been supportive and loving and understanding and as time has gone on that there's no -- it's 2:00 in the morning, you're going to subway. Subzero. Subway is open 24 hours. People kill me when they say things like that. It's open for 24 hours for a reason so when you're hungry at night and you ain't got no food, you go to subway. The camera facing north, how is that my issue? It feels like if I had said it was a Muslim or a Mexican or someone black, I feel like the dourters would have supported me a lot much more, a lot more and that says a lot about the place that we are in our country right now. Reporter: Many of those doubts around the issue of his phone with some wondering why he didn't initially hand it over to authorities. They wanted me to give my phone to the tech for three to four hours. I'm sorry, but I'm not going to do that. Why? Because I have private pictures and videos and numbers. My partner's number. My family's number. My cast mates' numbers, my private email, my private song, my private voice memos. I don't know what that's going to be to hand over my phone for -- honestly by then inaccurate false statements had already been put out there. Earlier this week he submitted phone records from within an hour of the incident but Chicago police said they were limited and heavily redacted adding they need additional information to corroborate the time line. His attorneys tell us they are willing to cooperate. Smollett says he's been troubled by inaccurate claims. What other ones had you heard. That I said they were wearing Maga hats. I never said that. I didn't need to add anything like that. They called me a . They called me a . There's no which way you cut it. I don't need some Maga hat as the cherry on top of some racist sundae. I've heard that it was a date gone bad, which I so resent that narrative. I'm not going to go out and get a tuna sandwich and a salad to meet somebody. That's ridiculous. And it's offensive. Yes, there's grinder, yes, there's jacked. There's all of these things which I have not been on in years. I can admit I was on it back in the day. I was single. You know what I'm saying? But I haven't been on that in years. What were your injurys? They did x-rays. I didn't have -- it was reported that I had like fractured ribs or cracked ribs or something like that, that wasn't true. I was just in a lot of pain, you know, my clavicle was messed up. My rib was bruised but I wasn't -- nothing was cracked like I walked into the hospital. I walked out of the hospital. Why do you think you were targeted? I can just assume, I mean, I come really, really hard against 45. I come really, really hard against his administration and I don't hold my tongue. I want to ask you about jussie smollett. I think that's horrible. It doesn't get worse as far as I'm concern Were you aware that he made that statement. I saw it. I don't know what to say to that. You know. You know, I appreciate him not brushing over it. There is no doubt in your mind what motivated this attack? I could only go off their words. I mean, who says , "Empire." This Maga country. Ties a noose around your neck and pours bleach on you and this is just a friendly fight? I will never be the man that this did not happen to. I am forever changed. And I don't subscribe to the idea that everything happens for a reason but I do subscribe to the idea that we have the right and responsibility to make something meaningful out of the things that happen to us, good and bad. Again, that's the first time he's giving such a detailed account. He was really excited when he saw the camera. No way he could have known it was turned away. Detectives didn't know -- it was inside the casing it was facing the other direction and he had no idea about that and he -- I asked if there W other possible threats that he had received and he did talk about the letter that was sent to the fox studio where "Empire" is done. Police received that letter and more importantly, there's many reasons why jussie wanted to sit down, first to say thank you to his many supporters, to answer the questions, the critics but the times that he became emotional is when he was talking about gay youth and the lgbtq community, the message for them and how they are viewing how this is being handled. But he seemed pretty forthcoming. Nothing was out of bounds. There was nothing told not ask and he truly wanted to -- he'll explain in the next hour the four main reasons why he wanted -- A lot of anger there too. Oh, yes. He's not just angry at what happened then he's angry at what happened now and realizes, he's on social media and realizes that people, you know, some people are going to look at his interview and think one thing -- he has no control over that. But he is -- is adamant and as I said earlier the police have said he's been consistent, that he's been credible and cooperative and the investigation is ongoing. They're still investigating. Just two weeks. A lot more coming up in the

